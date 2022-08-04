ACHIEVE to host annual ‘Savor the Summer’ Aug. 25

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Savor the Summer at ACHIEVE’s 12th Annual summer tasting event.

Director of Community Engagement Raffe Morehead said Savor the Summer has grown to be ACHIEVE’s largest fundraiser and signature event.

“This is at our Cutler Pond location and we bring in vendors from across New York State to pass out their product and show what they have to offer,” Morehead said.

This is the first time the event has been held in three years due to the pandemic.

“We have done virtual events that have been successful as well but this year we’re very excited to actually have an in-person event again,” Morehead said.

This year’s event will feature over 30 vendors.

“We have some businesses this year that are brand new as well as some returners,” Morehead said. “A few vendors include Moxie, Food & Fire BBQ, Hidden Springs Brewhouse from Norwich, Los Tapatios and the list goes on.”

The 12th annual Savor the Summer fundraiser will be held Aug. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $55 for members and $60 for non-members.