Broome Co. Land Bank, First Ward Action Council renovates 1st home of 2022

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Wednesday afternoon, Broome County Land Bank Corporation and First Ward Action Council announced the completion of their first renovated home in 2022.

Executive Director of Broome County Land Bank Jessica Haas Corporation said the single family home will provide affordable home ownership opportunities for low to moderate income individuals and families.

“On behalf of the land bank, I would like to say that we are incredibly proud to provide yet another affordable home ownership opportunity in the city of Binghamton. This is a true example of what strong partnership and strong working relationships can provide to our community” Said Jessica Haas.

Hass said the single family home was renovated using grant funds from the Land Banks New York State attorney general Community Revitalization Initiative (CRI) Program which is administered by Enterprise Community Partners Inc.

She said the city of Binghamton also provided a $100,000 allocation of CHDO HOME funds to assist in the completion of a series of affordable houses including this new location, and this rehabilitation project is the fourth affordable home ownership opportunity partially funded through the Land Bank’s CRI Program.

She said this home is available through the land banks affordable homes program under the supervision of the first ward action council. She added without the partnership from leaders in the community this project would not be possible.

