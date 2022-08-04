Girl Scout holds instrument drive, collecting donations to benefit OACSD band programs

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Mariah Salter’s love for music all started when she joined band in the fourth grade.

“I did it all throughout my senior year, so music is a huge part of my life and I hope to become a music producer some day,” said Salter.

Her passion for music has also inspired her to help others.

As a Senior Girl Scout of Troop 40925, Salter is working on completing her Gold Award Project -- collecting used instruments to benefit school band programs in the Owego Apalachin School District.

The Gold Award is the highest award a Girl Scout Senior or Ambassador can earn. It is a project that leaves a positive impact on the community.

As part of that project, Salter created the “Staff Project” to help students interested in music who are struggling to purchase an instrument of their own.

“Starting in sixth grade you’re expected to provide your own instrument,” she said. “And for a lot of families, that can be really hard because they’re really expensive.”

Salter is also asking for the community’s help with monetary donations to repair the instruments she has already collected.

She said limited access to instruments due to financial hardships should not prevent students from pursuing their passion in music -- and she hopes she can change that.

“I want to break that barrier and not let that prevent kids from joining band,” said Salter.

People interested in donating their used or unwanted instruments can contact Mariah Salter at (607) 744-0143.

Monetary donations can be made here.