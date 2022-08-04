Hochul: State Police seize 104% more guns this year than last year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced State Police reported a 104% increase in gun seizures this year.

Hochul said the statistics were boosted by a months-long investigation that resulted in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and the arrest of multiple suspects who were involved in a gun trafficking ring.

Overall, the case resulted in the seizure of 30 guns, including six assault rifles, seven high-capacity magazines, 12 ghost gun pistols and assorted ghost gun parts.

“The people that are engaged in this illegal activity, know that we are coming after you,” Hochul said. “This investigation was an undeniable success and it’s far from the only victory we’ve had.”

State Police have seized 795 guns this year so far. Only 389 guns were seized last year over the same period.

The New York State Budget included $227 million to fund initiatives with the goal of strengthening gun violence prevention efforts of law enforcement and community-based organizations.