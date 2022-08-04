How renowned Ukrainian artist will deliver a message of hope and unity at LUMA 2022

LUMA Festival presents the Muse Award
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Next month, the LUMA Projection Arts Festival is returning to downtown Binghamton, and this year they are adding a renowned Ukrainian artist.

Julia Shamsheieva, 3D Motion Artist said she is looking forward to deliver a message of hope and unity at LUMA 2022, and her projection ‘ 4U’ will celebrate the strength of Ukraine and international unity following Russia’s invasion and ongoing war.

She said she if currently working from an active combat zone in Odessa, Ukraine: but despite the many dangers she is facing, she still wants to pay tribute to all people who are supporting her country.

“I want to dedicate this project to both sides. To our military, and to everyone who is on the front lines protecting our freedom, and to people on the other side who help are helping and opening their hearts to all Ukrainians all over the world” Said Shamsheieva.

She said with everything going on its been hard trying to find inspiration for her art work, and with the constant explosions and news about new deaths its hard for her to stay focus: but she still will continue to have hope for the future.

“There are more than ten missiles near my house so now my working space is in my wardrobe because it is very dangerous to stay near windows and it is the most protected place inside of my flat” Said Shamsheieva.

Shamsheieva said, she is continuously thankful for the support of the american people and she is glad to be able to bring pleasant emotions to residents in our community in this years festival.

LUMA will take place on September 9th and 10th in downtown Binghamton, for more information regarding the festival please follow this link LUMA - America’s Premier Projection Arts Festival (lumafestival.com)

