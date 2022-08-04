Lawyers on Call: The probate process

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Partner at Coughlin & Gerhart LLP Kristen Luce discusses the probate process.

“To be admitted to probate the executor needs to petition in surrogates court that involves an actual petition that’s prescribed under New York law,” Luce said. “There’s some ancillary affidavit, sometimes there’s a death certificate, there’s a family tree and then you have to notify everybody who would inherit naturally if their were no will and get them to waive he rights.”

To get in contact with Coughlin & Gerhart, visit the Coughlin & Gerhart LLP website.

