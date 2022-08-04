Lawyers on Call: The probate process

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Partner at Coughlin & Gerhart LLP Kristen Luce discusses the probate process.

“To be admitted to probate the executor needs to petition in surrogates court that involves an actual petition that’s prescribed under New York law,” Luce said. “There’s some ancillary affidavit, sometimes there’s a death certificate, there’s a family tree and then you have to notify everybody who would inherit naturally if their were no will and get them to waive he rights.”

