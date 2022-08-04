Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, muggy, and mild. Low: 64-70

Friday: Partial sun and muggy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. High: 82-88

Friday Night: Muggy. Low: 67-72

Forecast Discussion:

Muggy weather sticks around tonight with lows in the 60s. A passing shower is possible early. Friday stays hot with a good chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs climb into the mid and upper 80s. The chance of showers is around 40%. Any storms will produce very heavy downpours.

FEW PM STORMS? (WBNG)

Each weekend day stays hot and humid and has a daily chance of showers and storms. Mugginess abounds. Sunday highs get back to around 90. Neither weekend day is going to be a washout and the ‘most likely’ timing of any precipitation will be in the afternoon.

Heat and humidity linger Monday with highs near 90. Again, showers and storms are possible. Tuesday and Wednesday remain muggy and warm with a better chance of rain Tuesday with a cold front.