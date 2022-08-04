NYSEG reports more than 3,000 outages in Tioga County as storms pass through
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- NYSEG reporting more than 3,000 of its customers are without power Thursday afternoon in Tioga County.
Outages were reported after strong and severe thunderstorms rolled over the Southern Tier. A majority of the outages are in the towns and villages of Candor.
NYSEG said most of the outages will be restored by 5 p.m.
