Owego to hold 1st porchfest this Saturday

(Storyblocks)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Owego kicks off its first porchfest this Saturday, on Aug. 6.

The Owego Porchfest 2022 will be hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace. Bands will be positioned along Front and Main streets from 11 a.m to 3:30 p.m.

Performances include: Chix from the Stix, Story, Walk Along the Beach, Chloe & Tyler, John Truth Experience, The Latiermer Lee Band, Paul Phillips, Thimbleberry, Tom & Marie, Kevin Doupe, Alex VanTassel, Sandra Esparza, Bess Greenburg, Next to Kin, Kidd Lich, Gordie Gottlieb, BREWHAHA, The Susquehanna Country Club, The Herring & The Hummingbird, Mary McPherson, Pickleback and Wreckless Marci.

Vendors will also be at the following locations: Belva Lockwood Inn Lawn, Ahwaga Park and the Owego Elks Lodge.

For more details, go to this link.

