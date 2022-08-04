Spiedie Fest announces special dog and exotic bird show!

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- With Spiedie Fest just two days away, the festival has announced new details on what the community can expect at this year’s event.

Families will be treated to two special performances this weekend -- a dog and exotic bird show!

Puppies of Penzance is a puppy pirate show featuring dog trainer Carolyn Rice and her crew of puppies, demonstrating cool tricks.

“The dogs will climb up to the crows nest, they’ll search over the garden wall, they’ll roll out the barrel searching for treasure and they’ll go on the teeter-totter. All sorts of fun things looking for treasure,” said Rice.

SQUAWK! The Amazing Bird Show features a variety of exotic birds that also have their own talents, such as rollerskating and playing basketball!

“They talk, they roller skate, they play basketball, they paint pictures, they put puzzles together, they do math, they go shopping, they race -- it’s amazing,” said host of the bird show Debbie Obarka.

More information on the special performances and entertainment at Spiedie Fest can be found here.

