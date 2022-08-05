3 charged with burglary after trespassing report in Chenango County

NORWICH (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Sheriff’s Office said three people were arrested after deputies responded to a trespassing report at a residence in the Town of Norwich on Aug. 3.

The sheriff’s office said it charged Aaron J. Gabriel; 41, Tami L. Gray; 33 and Jennifer M. Pollock; 37, with burglary in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree and conspiracy in the fifth degree.

The office said deputies determined that the vehicle that was driven to the residence was reported stolen from New Hartford, N.Y. in June.

Chenango County Sheriff Ernest Cutting said he commends his office for their “exemplary performance during this event.”

