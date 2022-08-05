38th annual Spiedie Fest and Ballon Rally starts today!

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally kicks of Friday at 3 p.m.

The 3-day long Southern Tier favorite features live entertainment, cooking contests, hot air balloon launches, concerts and more.

Spiedie Fest Logistics Operator and Volunteer Martin Chudacik said planning for spiedie fest begins right after the previous fest finishes.

“For this year we were at Otsiningo Park about a week and half ago to mark the park, set up the tents and then trailers, vendors and the sound stage start to come in,” Chudacik said.

Chudacik said setting up fencing, posters, and getting the park ready was an entire family affair. Chudacik’s son Andrew (12) and Simon (7) helped set up for this weekend’s fest.

“Throughout the weekend of the festival when you see everyone’s faces that’s the payback for me but we’re also trying to teach our kids about volunteerism and what it means to help your community,” Chudacik said.

The festival includes a family-friendly show, SQUAWK! The Amazing Bird Show, hosted by Debbie Obarka.

“We have eight amazing parrots that perform,” Obarka said. “Our birds can do a lot of different tricks but one of the things that Roxanne [One of the parrots] can do is paint!”

SQUAWK! is free with festival admission.

There will be live music and concerts all three days of the festival, featuring local country artist, Tezza opening for Gary Levox on Sunday.

“My style is very much a mixture of Upstate New York and I grew up on country music,” Tezza said. “I’m very proud of where I’m from and I love this area and I write what’s me. I grew up around the Cider Mill and Spiedie Fest so I’ve evolved into this pop-country feel.”

A one-day ticket can concert pass can be purchased at the festival for $20.

Concert tickets are sold in person at all Broome County Mirabito stores.