Broome County Environmental Management Council announces Spotted Lanternfly “Invasive Species Alert”

By Molly Sheets
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- If you are attending SpiedieFest this weekend, be sure to keep a look out for the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive species spotted in Broome County.

According to the Broome County Environmental Management Council, the species is moving into New York State and feeding on over 60 plant species, such as apple trees, grape vines and maple trees. The invasive species is originally from Asia.

Humans are the cause of their spread, so be sure to check your car, chairs and anything else you may be transporting from one location to another.

“There are lots of quarantine zones in Pennsylvania, all of New Jersey, most of Maryland and all of Delaware, so if you’re traveling in and out of these areas during summer vacations, please be on the lookout,” CCE Horticultural Educator Linda Svoboda said. “They are very very good hitchhikers.”

The insects have been seen at Sandy Beach Park in Binghamton, and according to the Broome County Environmental Management Council, they are likely being transported via trains.

If you see a Spotted Lanternfly, take a photo and report findings to spottedlanternfly@agriculture.ny.gov.

Most Read

You Ask, We Answer: Are motorized or electric bikes legal?
NYSEG reports more than 3,000 outages in Tioga County as storms pass through
Second roundabout now open on Rt. 11 in the Town of Dickinson
12 News went to Vestal to see the students in action.
New addition to the dance scene in Broome County
Stethoscope
Hochul announces $1.3B health care worker bonus program

Latest News

Tips for protecting older adults during summers’ heat
Spotted LanternFly
Spotted LanternFly
Spiedie Fest organizers say the event returning to summer should help local economy
Spiedie Fest organizers say the event returning to summer should help local economy
Camp Sertoma
Camp Sertoma wraps up 2022 summer camp season