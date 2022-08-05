Broome County Environmental Management Council announces Spotted Lanternfly “Invasive Species Alert”

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- If you are attending SpiedieFest this weekend, be sure to keep a look out for the Spotted Lanternfly, an invasive species spotted in Broome County.

According to the Broome County Environmental Management Council, the species is moving into New York State and feeding on over 60 plant species, such as apple trees, grape vines and maple trees. The invasive species is originally from Asia.

Humans are the cause of their spread, so be sure to check your car, chairs and anything else you may be transporting from one location to another.

“There are lots of quarantine zones in Pennsylvania, all of New Jersey, most of Maryland and all of Delaware, so if you’re traveling in and out of these areas during summer vacations, please be on the lookout,” CCE Horticultural Educator Linda Svoboda said. “They are very very good hitchhikers.”

The insects have been seen at Sandy Beach Park in Binghamton, and according to the Broome County Environmental Management Council, they are likely being transported via trains.

If you see a Spotted Lanternfly, take a photo and report findings to spottedlanternfly@agriculture.ny.gov.