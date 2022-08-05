Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of Aug. 8

(Source: MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of Aug. 8.

This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

  • The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Bunn Hill, Conklin Forks, Powers, and West Chenango roads
  • Crews will rebuild shoulders on Old Rt. 17
  • Ditching will be performed on Hale Eddy River, Old State, and Pagebrook roads as well as Old Rt. 17
  • Patching will continue on various county roads
  • Cleaning of road debris and roadside hazards throughout the county
  • Striping will take place on various county and town roadways
  • Mowing will continue on the right of way along the county roadway system

