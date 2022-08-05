Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of Aug. 8

(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of Aug. 8.

This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Bunn Hill, Conklin Forks, Powers, and West Chenango roads

Crews will rebuild shoulders on Old Rt. 17

Ditching will be performed on Hale Eddy River, Old State, and Pagebrook roads as well as Old Rt. 17

Patching will continue on various county roads

Cleaning of road debris and roadside hazards throughout the county

Striping will take place on various county and town roadways