Listed here: Broome County roadwork for week of Aug. 8
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Here’s the roadwork planned in Broome County for the week of Aug. 8.
This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.
- The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Bunn Hill, Conklin Forks, Powers, and West Chenango roads
- Crews will rebuild shoulders on Old Rt. 17
- Ditching will be performed on Hale Eddy River, Old State, and Pagebrook roads as well as Old Rt. 17
- Patching will continue on various county roads
- Cleaning of road debris and roadside hazards throughout the county
- Striping will take place on various county and town roadways
- Mowing will continue on the right of way along the county roadway system