Lots of weekend dry time but some storms are possible

By Howard Manges
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Tonight: Showers and storms end. Muggy. Low: 62-69

Saturday: 30% chance of scattered PM showers and storms. High: 85-92

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 65-72

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered showers and some storms decrease after sunset. Lows stay in the 60s.

Each weekend day stays hot and humid and has a daily chance of showers and storms. Mugginess abounds. Sunday highs get back to around 90. Neither weekend day is going to be a washout and the ‘most likely’ timing of any precipitation will be in the afternoon. Storms will produce very heavy rain and possibly some gusty winds.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

Heat and humidity lingers Monday with highs near 90. Again, showers and storms are possible. Tuesday and Wednesday remain muggy and warm with a better chance of rain Tuesday with a cold front.

