Spiedie Fest organizers say the event returning to summer should help local economy

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Organizers say they are excited for the 38th Annual Spiedie Fest to be held in August. Last year, the usual summertime event was held in October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event Coordinator David Pessagno said some vendors last year were unable to commit their time so he is excited for the year’s turnout and return to normalcy.

Pessagno said with the return of vendors, there should be a great impact on the local economy.

“Not only when they’re here, but it’s also when they leave here,” said Pessagno. “All these vendors the hotels are filled all over, they’re out at our restaurants, they’re out in Binghamton, they’re out shopping, they’re out doing things in our community to affect the economic impact of our area.”

Additionally, there will be a concert for each night of Spiedie Fest. For more information, click here.

