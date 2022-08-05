Tips for protecting older adults during summers’ heat

(WBNG) -- According to the National Institutes of Health, as we get older, our bodies lose the ability to adequately respond to heat.

As a result, older adults are at an increased risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat cramps.

To combat this, Gerontologist and Caregiving Advocate for Home Instead Lakelyn Eichenberger said older adults should stay hydrated, avoid the sun during peak hours and wear protective clothing and sunscreen.

Eichenberger also recommended staying in touch with family members, neighbors and friends during hot summer days.

“It’s great for loved ones to check in on their aging adult regularly to make sure that their home is stocked with plenty of fluids and encourage their loved one to drink water,” Eichenberger said. “Maybe getting them a reusable water bottle that they can take with them if they’re out and about throughout the day.”

