Tips for protecting older adults during summers’ heat

(WBNG)
By Molly Sheets
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- According to the National Institutes of Health, as we get older, our bodies lose the ability to adequately respond to heat.

As a result, older adults are at an increased risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat cramps.

To combat this, Gerontologist and Caregiving Advocate for Home Instead Lakelyn Eichenberger said older adults should stay hydrated, avoid the sun during peak hours and wear protective clothing and sunscreen.

Eichenberger also recommended staying in touch with family members, neighbors and friends during hot summer days.

“It’s great for loved ones to check in on their aging adult regularly to make sure that their home is stocked with plenty of fluids and encourage their loved one to drink water,” Eichenberger said. “Maybe getting them a reusable water bottle that they can take with them if they’re out and about throughout the day.”

For more tips and resources, click here.

Most Read

You Ask, We Answer: Are motorized or electric bikes legal?
NYSEG reports more than 3,000 outages in Tioga County as storms pass through
Second roundabout now open on Rt. 11 in the Town of Dickinson
12 News went to Vestal to see the students in action.
New addition to the dance scene in Broome County
Stethoscope
Hochul announces $1.3B health care worker bonus program

Latest News

Spotted LanternFly
Spotted LanternFly
Broome County Environmental Management Council announces Spotted Lanternfly “Invasive Species Alert”
Spiedie Fest organizers say the event returning to summer should help local economy
Spiedie Fest organizers say the event returning to summer should help local economy
Camp Sertoma
Camp Sertoma wraps up 2022 summer camp season