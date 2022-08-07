Celebrating 25th anniversary of Kelly LaBare 5K

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- Runners of all ages gathered at Otsiningo Park Sunday morning to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Kelly LaBare 5K Run and Walk!

The special 5K race has been held annually since 1997. It is named in honor of local woman Kelly LaBare, who passed away from a heart condition at just 25 years old.

Kelly’s brother, Byron LaBare, said Kelly was a talented athlete -- participating in basketball, soccer, softball and running, which inspired the family to create the 5K race in her memory.

“She went to Cornell University, where she turned to running as more of a sport,” said LaBare. “Her first 5K was the Dicks Sporting Goods run, and she just became a runner ever since then and ran the Boston Marathon.”

A portion of the proceeds from the race will benefit causes important to Kelly, which include Mom’s House and several high school scholarship funds.

LaBare said he is grateful for all the support he and his family have received every race over the years.

“Before the start of the race, you look around and we have volunteers that have worked the race since the first year, we have runners that have run since the first year, we’ve had people run 15 years, 10 years,” he said. “Dan Schaffer who was second place today, he is one of the best runners that came out of the area. He just graduated from Binghamton University and his first 5K was the Kelly LaBare 5K in 2011. So, the stories that you continue to hear in her memory 25 years later -- it’s really special.”