Families gather for second annual ‘Children’s Peace Fair’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On the anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, Broome County Peace Action and Veterans for Peace welcomed families to the second annual “Children’s Peace Fair’ -- spreading the message of peace to youth in the community.

Event Coordinator Jack Gilroy said this is the only Children’s Peace Fair in the United States.

“Peace Action is the largest peace organization in the country and Veterans for Peace is the only veterans organization totally opposed to war,” said Gilroy. “We try to bring the idea of peace to children, and so this is a ceremony of joy, peace and hope. We don’t have to focus on a huge arms industry, we don’t have to focus on going to war around the world, but we do have to focus on peace.”

The Children’s Peace Fair included a variety of family-friendly activities like games, crafts, puppet shows, music and special performances.

Each activity educated youth on peace, unity and friendship.

Gilroy said he is happy to not only see children enjoying the peace fair -- but their parents as well.

“It’s good to see parents because they need to learn too. The parents probably need to learn more than the kids,” he said. “We really believe, firmly believe, the young generation today is going to be different from previous generations. We see that happening -- there is a greater interest in loving one another, a greater interest in the thinking of each other as brothers and sisters, no matter where they live.”

Peace Action and Veterans for Peace meet the second Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. inside the Broome County Public Library.

People interested in attending meetings or learning more about the organization can find more information here.