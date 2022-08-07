Looks like another hot start to the week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower. Winds 6 – 10mph out of the southwest. Chance of precipitation 20%. Low: 70

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, hot and humid. Heat index in the upper 90s. Chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Winds out of the southwest at 5 – 10mph. High: 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, warm with a slight chance for a shower. Chance of precipitation 30%. Low: 71

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of late morning or early afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of precipitation 60%. High: 83 Low: 63

The heat and humidity will remain for at least another day. (WBNG)

Discussion: We’ll see a slight chance for a shower this evening for some areas but they will dissipate as we get to the nighttime hours. Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with continued uncomfortable sleeping weather with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We will start the work week off with hot and humid conditions again on Monday. With temperatures in the lower 90s and dew points in the upper 60s, we may see a heat index in the upper 90s and a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Tuesday’s temperatures won’t be as bad, but the higher dew points it will still be rather high giving us another humid day with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. We’ll see changes in the atmosphere during the mid-week with more comfortable temperatures ending the week.

Next weekend is looking nice with more seasonable temperatures.