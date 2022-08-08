Broome, Chenango county fire agencies responded to early morning house fire

BARKER (WBNG) -- Fire agencies from Broome and Chenango counties responded to a house early Monday morning.

According to Broome County dispatchers, the fire at 101 Sapbush Rd. The Whitney Point, Triangle, Lisle, Chenango Forks, Killawog, Maine, Greene and Smithville fire departments responded.

Dispatchers said there were no injuries reported in the blaze.

Crews were dispatched to the fire around 3 a.m.