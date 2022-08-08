Relief from the mugginess is FINALLY in sight!

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers early. Muggy and mild. Low: 67-73

Tuesday: 60% chance of showers early tapers to 30% in the afternoon. Muggy and warm. High: 79-83

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 57-62

Forecast Discussion:

A few showers are possible through early tonight but a lot of dry time is expected overnight. It will remain muggy and warm with lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

A cold front slides through early Tuesday and brings some scattered showers especially early in the day. By the afternoon the rain chances will decrease. Chance of rain is 60% before lunch and 30% after. Highs remain in the low 80s and it stays very humid.

Wednesday brings sunshine with highs around 80. A pattern changing cold front arrives Thursday with a slight chance of some showers. This cold front will sweep the thick, muggy air from the region and provide a stretch of very comfortable, sunny weather.