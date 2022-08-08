St. Mary’s Bazaar returns Saturday for first time since 2019

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Enjoy food, fun, and music at St. Mary’s Parish Bazaar Saturday.

Coordinator Renee Cramer said preparations for the annual Bazaar begin in January.

“We get our bands set before February and then it’s all what we did last year and what we can do better this year,” Cramer said.

Food Coordinator Bernadette Mars said this will be the first Bazaar since 2019.

“We had a really nice bazaar that year so we are working hard to recapture that,” Mars said. “We’re offering in one day the full bazaar with a wine bar and a food court.”

Food offered at the bazaar includes sausage and pepper sandwiches, Lupo’s spiedies, a traditional pepper and egg sandwich and pizze fritte.

“We make our own meatballs for meatball subs and our pasta fazool has always been quite popular,” Mars said. “At 4 p.m. we’ll begin serving our homemade gnocchi which we have been making by hand for weeks.”

There will also be baked goods for sale made by parishioners.

St. Mary’s Parish Bazaar will be held Aug. 13 from noon to 10 p.m. at the recreation center on Hawley Street.

There is no admission cost.