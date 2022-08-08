A steamy day

Heat Advisory for Bradford, Broome, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins Counties until 8 PM.

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (1.00″) 30% High 90 (86-92) Wind SW 5-10 mph

It’s going to be another hot and muggy day. We’ll have highs near 90 with dew point temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

With the heat and humidity, showers and thunderstorms are also possible. Heavy rain is possible.

We’ll get a break later in the week. For Friday and into the weekend we get partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Much more comfortable with highs in the 70s.