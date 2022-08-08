Vestal Police to hold another ‘active shooter’ presentation as mass shootings rise

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Police Department will hold another “How to Respond to An Active Shooter Situation” presentation later this month.

In July, the Vestal Police Department held a presentation with the same title at the Vestal Library. When Vestal Police gave that presentation, the Gun Violence Archive reported there had been 354 mass shootings up until that point. That number grew to 405 as of now.

The presentation will be held on Aug. 24. at Vestal Middle School auditorium at 600 S Benita Blvd. at 6 p.m. You’ll need to register in advance but the event is free. You can register by emailing saugostini@vestalny.com or by calling 607-754-2386 x334. You will need to be at least 18-years-old to attend.

The presentations come after a string of shootings that took place over the summer. Notable shootings that have shaken the country occurred at a supermarket in Buffalo, an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a Fourth of July Parade in a Chicago suburb. Shootings have also taken place at a mall in Indiana and most recently outside a bar in Cincinnati.

Vestal Police said the presentations are “not intended to frighten but to empower and strengthen a person’s ability to survive.” Police said once an active shooting begins it’s too late to develop a strategy.

“Research has shown that many mass shootings, or active attack events, are over before the police arrive,” police said. “Civilians who find themselves in an active shooter event must be prepared to take immediate action to save their own lives before law enforcement arrives.”