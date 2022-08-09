CCTT and Tioga County Boys and Girls Club to hold “Back to School Party”

By Molly Sheets
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NICHOLS (WBNG) -- On Monday, Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga and the Tioga County Boys and Girls Club are holding a “Back to School Party” to make sure students have everything they need for the fall.

Students will receive a free backpack with some necessary school supplies and a free haircut. The Tioga County Sheriff’s Department will also be on hand to provide Operation Safe Child IDs.

CCTT Executive Director Renee Spear said she hopes the event will help students start their school year on the right foot.

“This is really going to help more families,” Spear said. “With the way inflation has increased, this is just going to support more people and help get their kids ready for school.”

Free hotdogs and hamburgers, crafts, face painting and other fun activities will be available for anyone in attendance.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Catholic Charities of Tompkins Tioga campus at 139 Roki Boulevard in Nichols.

