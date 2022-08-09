The Guthrie Clinic Speaks about the importance of breast screening after the death of Olivia Newton-John

(WBNG) -- In the wake of the passing of singer, and actress Olivia Newton-John who died on Monday after a long battle with breast cancer; Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital wants to remind everyone of the importance of breast screening.

Tuesday afternoon the clinic held a press conference to promote the seriousness of regular screenings to detect and treat breast cancer at its earliest stages. The hospital said although every situation is different the earlier the diagnosis the better the chances for a positive outcome.

“If we’re waiting for someone to feel a lump, were potentially allowing those cancers to grow to a larger size where they would acquire more aggressive therapy and potentially have a suddenly worst prognosis. So definitely screening starting even if you don’t have any concerns no lumps no bumps no problems no family history still start screening” said Dr. Geneva Ballard, breast radiologist.

Dr. Geneva Ballard, fellowship trained breast radiologist with The Guthrie Clinic said although people with a family history of breast cancer have an increase risk of developing the disease, there are other factors that make you high risk.

“The highest risk for someone who develops breast cancer is really just being female, if we were just to screen those who have a family history or who have other risk factor that increase their likelihood of developing breast cancer we’d miss most of the breast cancers that occur because most women who get breast cancer don’t have any family history and don’t have any other identifiable risk factors”.

She said its important to always speak to your doctor about your breast health.

“If they don’t bring it up please bring it up with them, especially for those younger patients its something that’s not necessarily on top of the list and it might be something they could overlook. If patients have family history and are waiting to be asked about it, don’t wait just offer that your family has this concerning history and make sure you’re being evaluated for your breast cancer risk” said Dr. Geneva Ballard.

Ballard said although screenings are for asymptomatic patients who don’t have concerns, it’s important to make sure you include them in your yearly check-ups.

