Hochul announces $10M to fight domestic terrorism

By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced new guidance for counties throughout New York to support the development of domestic terrorism prevention plans.

Hochul said $10 million will be made available to assist in creating and operating threat assessment management teams.

The teams will be comprised of law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials and other key stakeholders tasked with identifying, assessing and mitigating the threat of targeted violence.

“They need to be examined because the Buffalo shooter could have been stopped in his tracks because he basically demonstrated and said what he intended to do,” Governor Hochul said. “So, we are in the not crime solving business today, we’re in the crime prevention business. And that starts with our concentrated effort on domestic terrorism.”

Executive order 18 was issued in the wake of the Buffalo Shooting where 10 Black people were killed in a supermarket by an 18-year-old from Conklin.

Most Read

511 NY has reported a fatality in a two-car MVA crash on the Vestal Parkway Monday night.
Fatal MVA Crash on Vestal Parkway
Broome, Chenango county fire agencies responded to early morning house fire
Broome County Environmental Management Council announces Spotted Lanternfly “Invasive Species Alert”
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
St. Mary's Bazaar
St. Mary’s Bazaar returns Saturday for first time since 2019

Latest News

Painted Pony Championship Rodeo coming to the Tioga County Fair
Fatal MVA Crash on Vestal Parkway
Fatal MVA Crash on Vestal Parkway
Hochul announces $10M to fight domestic terrorism
Hochul announces $10M to fight domestic terrorism
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D)
Pennsylvania’s Gov. Wolf attends CHIPS and Science Act signing