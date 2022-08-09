Hochul announces $10M to fight domestic terrorism

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced new guidance for counties throughout New York to support the development of domestic terrorism prevention plans.

Hochul said $10 million will be made available to assist in creating and operating threat assessment management teams.

The teams will be comprised of law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials and other key stakeholders tasked with identifying, assessing and mitigating the threat of targeted violence.

“They need to be examined because the Buffalo shooter could have been stopped in his tracks because he basically demonstrated and said what he intended to do,” Governor Hochul said. “So, we are in the not crime solving business today, we’re in the crime prevention business. And that starts with our concentrated effort on domestic terrorism.”

Executive order 18 was issued in the wake of the Buffalo Shooting where 10 Black people were killed in a supermarket by an 18-year-old from Conklin.