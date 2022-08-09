Johnson City man pleas guilty to stabbing grandfather of his child with piece of glass

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office said a Johnson City man entered a guilty plea to the violent felony charge of assault in the second degree.

The district attorney’s office said 32-year-old David J. Maiella admitted that the intended to cause physical injury and caused physical injury to the grandfather of his child by stabbing him with a knife and a piece of glass during a dispute on Pratt Avenue in Johnson City.

He will serve four years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Johnson City Police Department.