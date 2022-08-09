New dance group ‘Dancing with D’ welcomes youth in the community

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Dhyani James, also known as D, has been a dancer since she was just four years old.

“Dancing was my biggest outlet. I felt like i was on top of the world every time i danced,” said James.

Now, James is sharing her passion for dance with local youth -- starting a new dance group for youth in the community she calls “Dancing with D.”

In partnership with the NoMa Community Center, James is offering affordable dance classes for youth at just $10 a class.

James said she also hopes to soon start a competitive team and is holding open auditions for youth ages 12 through 18.

“In the dance classes we kind of work on the basics, so they learn the feet positioning for ballet, different jazz dances, and we do different across the floor routines and combinations,” she said. “We’re also in the works of getting an older dance team so ideally in the future we can start going to competitions.”

The younger dancers are preparing for their very first performance at the second annual Friday Night Lights event on Friday, Aug. 19.

James said working with the young dancers has been a great experience, and she looks forward to welcoming more dancers to the group.

“It’s a humbling experience. I don’t know how to explain it,” she said. “It’s really cool. Even being nominated at the Black Excellence Awards alone was crazy, and getting different kids every week -- it’s just been fun. It’s been great.”

Dance classes are held Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. and open auditions will be held every Tuesday starting August 9 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Classes and auditions are held at the NoMa Community Center located at 85 Walnut Street in Binghamton.

For more information, contact James through her email dhyanijames@gmail.com or contact NoMa Community Center Organizer Brandy Brown at nomanorthofmain@gmail.com.

