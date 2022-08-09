New York’s 2nd primary election is just 2 weeks away

(WBNG) -- The second New York State Primary Election is just two weeks away.

The second primary election, which will be held on Aug. 23, will have voters decide who they want to represent in the United States House of Representatives and the State Senate.

Currently, Broome County is part of the NY-22 Congressional District. However, in January 2023, Broome County will be part of the NY-19 Congressional District. This is because New York lost one seat in congress due to the results of the 2020 Census. This means that voters in Broome County will now be choosing the representative of the newly redistricted NY-19, not the old NY-22, in the General Election.

There will be no Republican Primary Election in the Race for the new NY-19 as there is just one candidate to vote for. That’s Dutchess County Executive and former GOP Candidate for Governor Marc Molinaro.

Democratic voters will have two candidates to vote between Business Owner Jamie Cheney and Attorney Josh Riley.

Republican Claudia Tenney represents the current NY-22 district. However, she is running for the new NY-24 district in the General Election.

There will be no Republican Primary Election for the State Senate 52nd District either. Former Binghamton Mayor Rich David is the only candidate in that race.

David will face off against the winner of the Democratic Primary Election for that seat; who are Lawyer Leslie Banks-Burke and former Binghamton City Councilmember Lea Webb.

Republican Fred Akshar, who is currently seated in the 52nd District, is running for Broome County Sheriff in the General Election.

There will be a Republican Primary Election for the State Senate 51st District. Voters will decide between incumbent Peter Oberacker and former Ulster County Legislature Chair Terry Bernardo.

The winner of the Republican Primary Election for the State Senate 51st District will face off against Democrat Eric Ball in the General Election.

On Primary Election Day, polls in New York open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

The General Election is on Nov. 8.

For more information on this year’s elections, go to the New York State Board of Elections website.