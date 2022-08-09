Not as hot, but warm and muggy

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Turning partly cloudy 0-.25″ (1.00″) 40% High 80 (76-82) Wind W becoming NW 5-10 G15 mph

wbng (wbng)

Not as hot as Monday, but it’s going to be warm and muggy today. A cold front will give us showers and thunderstorms.

There will be a better chance of precipitation early. The chance of showers will decrease into the afternoon. Heavy rain is still

possible.

Quiet Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible Thursday.

We’ll get a break from the heat later in the week. For Friday and into the weekend we get partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Much more comfortable with highs in the 70s.