Not as hot, but warm and muggy

Early showers
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Turning partly cloudy 0-.25″ (1.00″) 40% High 80 (76-82) Wind W becoming NW 5-10 G15 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Not as hot as Monday, but it’s going to be warm and muggy today. A cold front will give us showers and thunderstorms.

There will be a better chance of precipitation early. The chance of showers will decrease into the afternoon. Heavy rain is still

possible.

Quiet Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible Thursday.

We’ll get a break from the heat later in the week. For Friday and into the weekend we get partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

Much more comfortable with highs in the 70s.

Most Read

Broome, Chenango county fire agencies responded to early morning house fire
Broome County Environmental Management Council announces Spotted Lanternfly “Invasive Species Alert”
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
St. Mary's Bazaar
St. Mary’s Bazaar returns Saturday for first time since 2019
Runners of all ages gathered at Otsiningo Park Sunday morning to celebrate the 25th anniversary...
Celebrating 25th anniversary of Kelly LaBare 5K

Latest News

SHOWER CHANCES REMAIN
Relief from the mugginess is FINALLY in sight!
WBNG
A steamy day
The heat and humidity will remain for at least another day.
Looks like another hot start to the week.
Pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon.
Rinse and repeat for Sunday’s forecast with more heat and humidity expected!