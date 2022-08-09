Painted Pony Championship Rodeo coming to the Tioga County Fair

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Fair opened today and will continue until Aug. 13.

To kick off this year’s festivities, the Tioga County Fair is hosting a rodeo presented by the Painted Pony Championship Rodeo.

“This is real folks,” Tioga County Fair Board President Jonathan Marks said. “This is not anything put on. This is real. They compete for cash prizes to try to qualify for national events.”

Professional rodeo cowboys and cowgirls will compete for championship titles in the IPRA Finals. The evening, contests will include barrel racing, steer wrestling, bronc busting, calf roping and bull riding.

Rodeo Announcer Kurt Warner said New York has a deep history in rodeo.

“Rodeo in this area really helped to create a foundation for great cowboys and cowgirls who went on to win a lot of championship titles,” Warner said.

Before the start of the events, award-winning rodeo queens and bullfighters will be available for autograph sessions.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10.

For more information, visit the Tioga County Fair website here.