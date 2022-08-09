Southern Tier Tuesdays: Whispering Acres Rescue awarded $2,000 grant

(WBNG) -- Whispering Acres Rescue is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Whispering Acres Rescue has been operating as an animal rescue and adoption facility since June 2020.

“Our goal is to rescue and rehab as many horses as we can,” Co-President of Whispering Acres Rescue Kimberly Barrett said. “We do adopt the animals back out to the right home and that’s our thing, to take care of animals.”

Aside from horses, Whispering Acres Rescue also has goats, chickens, ducks and a cow.

Barrett said her father was a horse trainer and her daughter has always been interested in horses.

“My daughter actually got me into all of this when she was little. She’s always said, ‘Mommy I want a pony,’” Barret said. “I said we’d get one once we had land and now we have several. Our goal is to keep them going and save as many as possible from slaughter and take care of them.”

Co-President of Whispering Acres Rescue Jeffery Barrett said animals at their farm have come from all over.

“We have four goats that were brought to us found wandering the streets,” Barrett said. “Three of the five horses we have are our personal horses, and one was brought to us from Buffalo. They’re really good horses.”

Whispering Acres Rescue says it strives to give back to the community.

“We have free events at the farm to give back [to the community] and get that support to keep us going,” Kimberly Barrett said.

Whispering Acres Rescue will host “Sunday Fun Day on the Farm” on Aug. 14 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Windsor Fairgrounds.

The event will feature horseback riding, face painting and food trucks.

The grant money will be used to find a new facility for the animals.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.