SUNY Broome is offering a 60-hour program for starting your own business in NY

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- SUNY Broome is providing residents with a 60 hour program geared to helping people achieve their dream of starting their own business.

Darlene Kanuk, senior staff assistant at the Entrepreneurial Assistance Center of SUNY Broome Community College said this program has been running for over 16 years and has helped many businesses in the area such as Parlor City Vegan, Dickin Memorial Animal hospital and more.

She said this program will help take ideas and successfully turn them into a simple, focused start-up plan for a small business.

“I have seen businesses that come in with an idea and they’ve gone into the sixty hour program and I’ve watched as their confidence in the information that they’re giving provide them this lift this confidence to go ahead and actually start the business” said Darlene Kanuk.

She said participants will be guided through the process of harnessing the myriad of small business ideas and thoughts, and focus upon building and executing their plans.

Kanuk said this program will be held Monday through Thursdays starting Sept 8 through Nov 17. She added this year the program will be offered in-person and online and for more information please email Darlene Kanuk at kanukda@sunybroome.edu or click here.

