Very comfortable weather incoming

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Some patchy fog is possible. Low: 57-63

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 75-81

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 57-63

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet evening is on the way which will lead to a quiet overnight as well. Lows will drop into the 50s to low 60s.

Wednesday brings sunshine with highs in the 70s to possibly near 80 in a few warmer locations. It remains a bit muggy, but much less than recent days. A pattern changing cold front arrives Thursday with a 30% chance of some showers or storms. This cold front will sweep the thick, muggy air from the region and provide a stretch of very comfortable, sunny weather into the weekend. Thursday night could provide favorable viewing conditions for the Perseids.

PERSEIDS ARE GREAT TO WATCH
Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the 70s. Some overnights, especially late week into the beginning of the weekend.

