2 killed in crash on Vestal Parkway, police say a vehicle was traveling the wrong way

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Police Department said two people were killed in a crash that occurred late Monday night on the Vestal Parkway between Murray Hill Road and Plaza Drive.

Police said a 2019 Chevy Equinox being driven by 21-year-old Stephan Moran of Binghamton crashed head-on into a 2016 Nissan sedan with Alfred and Paula Latissa of Johnson City inside. Their age was not revealed by the police.

Alfred Latissa was pronounced dead at the scene. Paula Latissa was taken to the hospital but pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Police said the Jaws of Life were needed to extract her from the vehicle.

Moran was taken to Wilson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said Moran was driving east in the westbound lane when the crash occurred.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. As of Wednesday afternoon, no charges have been filed.