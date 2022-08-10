Binghamton Aeros host ‘Festival of Giants R/C Air Show’ at Chenango Bridge Airport

By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHENANGO (WBNG) -- Some of the largest radio-controlled planes from around the northeast will take to the skies this weekend.

The Binghamton Aeros has formed 37 years ago with a common interest in radio-controlled aircraft.

The group fly’s regularly at the Chenango Bridge Airport and President of the Binghamton Aeros Tony Jensen said the major flying event for the year is the annual Festival of Giants R/C Air Show.

“Over the years we decided to hold a gathering of the most expert large model aircraft designers, builders and pilots around the eastern U.S. and give them a place to fly their aircraft every year,” Jensen said. “Several years ago we opened this up to the public and let them come and see what we do and it turned into an airshow.”

At the airshow, visitors will see everything from bi-planes to jets.

“You’ll see replicas of WWI bi-planes, Golden Age of aviation, air racing era, WWII bombers and fighters, modern aromatic aircraft’s and even some turbine powered jets,” Jensen said.

Jensen said the event is free to the public.

“We support a charity each year and this year we’re doing CHOW,” Jensen said. “We’re requesting a small cash donation or non-perishable food donation.”

The 37th Annual Festival of Giants R/C Air Show is on Aug. 12 and 13 at the Chenango Bridge Airport.

The air show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Organizers recommend bringing a chair to enjoy the day!

