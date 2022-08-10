Cuomo’s resignation as governor came 1 year ago today as sexual misconduct accusations sunk his office

ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- On Aug. 10, 2021, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned from his position.

He announced his resignation in a pre-recorded video as accusations of sexual misconduct and a toxic workplace environment swirled around his administration. His decade-long career as Governor of New York State had come to end.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo held daily briefings that were broadcasted live on cable and social media to give updates on how New York State was handling the global crisis. They’d usually begin with him announcing what day of the week it was.

But as the pandemic lingered on, Cuomo and then New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, faced accusations that the state was underreporting nursing home deaths. Dr. Zucker would end up resigning from his position in September 2021 after Cuomo.

But the first accusation of sexual harassment against Cuomo came in December 2020. His accuser, Lindsey Boylan, came forward and publicly accused him. In the months that followed, multiple more accusers spoke out.

With each accusation, Cuomo, at first, remained defiant and vowed to stay in power. He would make apologies for “making people uncomfortable” but also defended himself and claimed he never touched anyone inappropriately.

On Aug. 3, 2021, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that an investigation determined Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. Five days later, Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, announced her resignation. She would sit beside him and often take questions from the media during the former governor’s COVID briefings.

Cuomo’s resignation came in the afternoon of Aug. 10 and it paved the way for then Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul to take his seat in Albany. She officially began to finish Cuomo’s term on Aug. 24, 2021.

Now, Cuomo does not hold an office in politics but remains active on his Twitter account. Typically, he tweets his reactions to recent political hot-topics; such as the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump’s residence in Florida.

Governor Hochul is up for election as the Democratic Candidate for Governor on Nov. 8. She will face off against Republican Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin.