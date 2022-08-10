Delaware Co. man fails to get woman medical help, charged with manslaughter

Troopers said he also inflicted physical harm on her
(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, N.Y. (WBNG) -- New York State Police charged a Davenport, N.Y. man with manslaughter in the second degree and criminally negligent homicide, both felonies, in an incident where a woman died.

State Police said Justin T. Valk, 46, was arrested on Aug. 5. On Aug, 1, troopers responded to a residence in Davenport for a medical event involving Stephanie J. Valk. She was taken to a hospital for further medical care but was pronounced dead on Aug. 3 at the hospital.

Authorities said an investigation determined Justin Valk was aware that Stephanie Valk was suffering from a medical event, inflicted additional physical harm and failed to call for medical assistance.

He was arrested at his residence and arraigned and remanded to the Delaware County Jail on $30,000 bail or $75,000 bond.

The relationship between the two was not disclosed by the police.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact State Police at 607-561-7400 and reference SJS 10971239.

