Few showers possible Thursday

Tonight: A few clouds to clear. Cool. Low: 54-59

Thursday: Partly sunny. 30% chance of scattered PM showers and perhaps a gusty storm. High: 78-83

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to clear and cool with fog. Low: 49-55

Forecast Discussion:

No weather concerns this evening! A partly cloudy to clear overnight is on the way with lows in the 50s. A pattern changing cold front arrives Thursday with a 30% chance of some PM showers or storms. Any showers that develop could be gusty; but severe weather is not currently anticipated. Highs stay in the 70s to possibly near 80. Much cooler air settles in as high pressure arrives post cold front Thursday night. Lows drop into the low to mid 50s.

PERSEIDS ARE GREAT TO WATCH (WBNG)

This cold front will provide a stretch of very comfortable, sunny weather into the weekend. Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the 70s. Some overnights, especially Friday night could be in the 40s in spots. The next chance of rain comes Monday through Wednesday with a 30%, 40% and 60% chance respectively. Highs stay in the mid 70s.