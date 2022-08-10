Financial Tip of the Week: How to distribute retirement accounts most efficiently

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- In this week’s Financial Tip RJ Barber of Visions Investment Services discusses how to distribute retirement accounts most efficiently.

“Having sizable amounts of money in various accounts is wonderful, but taxes can eat away at them quickly if you don’t have a sound tax strategy heading into retirement,” Wealth Management Advisor RJ Barber said. “Don’t get caught off guard and let takes adversely affect your golden years.”

To contact RJ and his team at Visions Investment Services, visit the website here.

