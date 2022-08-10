“Miracle 4 Mandy” raises awareness for Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood

CONKLIN (WBNG) -- “Miracle 4 Mandy” is a nonprofit organization that aims to raise money and bring awareness to Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood (AHC).

Mandy Mullen was just 10 weeks old when she was diagnosed with AHC, a rare neurological condition characterized by repeated episodes of paralysis.

Mandy’s parents, Katie and Michael Mullen said that having AHC is like having seven diseases in one, and often includes movement problems, learning challenges, seizures and behavioral issues.

“When she has episodes of paralysis, simple things like eating are a completely different thing,” Michael Mullen said. “She needs a feeding tube and stuff like that, so that makes common things very difficult for her.”

To raise awareness and donations for AHC, the Mullen family is holding their third annual “Miracle 4 Mandy” golf tournament on Saturday at the Conklin Players Club. The donations from the event will be going to different gene therapy projects and a gene editing project that is aimed at curing AHC.

“The gene therapy can insert a good copy of the gene into where it needs to go, and another one that’s pretty exciting is gene editing,” Michael Mullen said. “It’s still in the early phases, but they can go to your genome and correct the mutation. They make a cut, they take out the bad, put in the good and from there that can be progressively better.”

The tournament will include a trivia booth, contests and prizes.

If you aren’t a golfer but would like to help, “Miracle 4 Mandy” is looking for more hole sponsors, raffle donations and cash donations.

For more information about the event and Mandy’s story, click here.