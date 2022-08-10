A more seasonable forecast

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 (74-80) Wind NW 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

Quiet Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures and dew point temperatures will be noticeably more

comfortable. As a cold front moves in, showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday.

A break from the heat is expected later in the week. For Friday and into the weekend we get partly cloudy to

mostly sunny skies. Much more comfortable with highs in the 70s. As a low moves in, we could get some showers and thunderstorms

Monday and Tuesday.