A more seasonable forecast
A break from the oppressive heat
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 78 (74-80) Wind NW 3-8 mph
Quiet Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures and dew point temperatures will be noticeably more
comfortable. As a cold front moves in, showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday.
A break from the heat is expected later in the week. For Friday and into the weekend we get partly cloudy to
mostly sunny skies. Much more comfortable with highs in the 70s. As a low moves in, we could get some showers and thunderstorms
Monday and Tuesday.