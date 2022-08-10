You Ask, We Answer: Deciding road work and what’s happening with the Parkway Plaza

(WBNG) -- For this edition of “You Ask, We Answer,” 12 News spoke with Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham to find out how the city decides which roads get fixed, as well as Town of Vestal Supervisor John Schaffer to see what’s going on with the Parkway Plaza.

The first question from a viewer was, “How does the City of Binghamton go about deciding what roads they fix?”

The Mayor says the decision mostly has to do with the condition of the road, whether it’s hard to drive on, and also the safety of the sidewalks for pedestrians. But it’s not just that easy.

Kraham adds that it costs more to fix a road in an urban setting like the city since there are so many power lines, sewer lines, and water lines that need to be fixed and that’s primarily the reason why road work seems to take so long.

“The millions of dollars that are spent every year on road reconstruction in the city, most of it is spent underground where residents can’t see,” Kraham said. “It’s really important that we do those projects before we go in and pave a street. The worst thing that can happen is we have a brand new street paved and then a water main breaks and we have to dig everything up and do it again.”

The Mayor adds that the city grades roads based on a scale of one to five and the roads that are in moderate or fair condition are usually just patched or sealed to extend the life of the road. The ones that are ranked as severe are the roads that officials spend more time and money on to completely redo.

The next question from a viewer is, “What is going on in the Parkway Plaza? Many buildings have sat empty for a long time.”

The Parkway Plaza is the shopping center with Target, and coming in 2023 there will be a JOANN Fabric and Craft store in the plaza taking over the building that used to be Price Rite.

The current location of the JOANN store on the Vestal Parkway will be moving to the new location in the Parkway Plaza.

12 News is also still trying to learn the new location of the Dollar Tree store in Vestal Town Square. After speaking with officials, there is not an official location for the store yet.

Do you have a question about our community? Send an email to weanswer@wbng.com or send a message to Jack Cooper on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Tune in every Wednesday at 6 p.m. for the latest edition of You Ask, We Answer.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.