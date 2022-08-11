Changes are coming!

Here comes a cold front
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (.50″) 30% High 80 (76-82)

Wind NW 5-10 G15 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

With a cold front moving in, showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast today. These will develop in the afternoon.

As the front exits, skies become mostly clear tonight.

A break from the heat is expected Friday and into the weekend. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s will give us mild

days and cool nights. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Much more comfortable with highs in the 70s.

A low tracking through the Ohio River Valley will give us a shot of showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and

Wednesday.

Most Read

2 killed in crash on Vestal Parkway, police say a vehicle was traveling the wrong way
Delaware Co. man fails to get woman medical help, charged with manslaughter
511 NY has reported a fatality in a two-car MVA crash on the Vestal Parkway Monday night.
Fatal MVA Crash on Vestal Parkway
You Ask, We Answer: Deciding road work and what’s happening with the Parkway Plaza
Binghamton Aeros rc air show
Binghamton Aeros host ‘Festival of Giants R/C Air Show’ at Chenango Bridge Airport

Latest News

PERSEIDS ARE GREAT TO WATCH
Few showers possible Thursday
wbng
A more seasonable forecast
PERSEIDS ARE GREAT TO WATCH
Very comfortable weather incoming
wbng
Not as hot, but warm and muggy