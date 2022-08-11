Changes are coming!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (.50″) 30% High 80 (76-82)

Wind NW 5-10 G15 mph

wbng (wbng)

With a cold front moving in, showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast today. These will develop in the afternoon.

As the front exits, skies become mostly clear tonight.

A break from the heat is expected Friday and into the weekend. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s will give us mild

days and cool nights. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Much more comfortable with highs in the 70s.

A low tracking through the Ohio River Valley will give us a shot of showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and

Wednesday.