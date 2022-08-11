Doctor gives back to school health advice to parents

SAYRE (WBNG) -- With the start of the new school year, Guthrie Pediatrician Dr. Philip Heavner is offering parents health advice for the transition back to school.

Dr. Heavner says parents should start the school year by speaking to kids about general hygiene practices.

With COVID-19 vaccines now available for children, the doctor suggests getting school-aged children vaccinated.

He also said that with the ongoing COVID-19 and Monkeypox outbreaks, parents should inform their children about what to look out for.

“Our health departments will keep us up to speed with what they know is going on in the community, and as we see an uptick we have to be very smart about informing our kids and telling them to be smart, maintain their distance and if someone doesn’t feel well just be smart about it,” Dr. Heavner said.

If there is a disruption in your child’s learning, Dr. Heavner said you should try to work with them and find out which virtual learning styles work best.