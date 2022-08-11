Endwell man competes for his chance at love on Lifetime Reality TV series

(WBNG) -- Have you ever wondered what it would be like to live with five complete strangers for the chance to be with the possible love of your life? Endwell native David Verrastro took a leap of faith for a shot at love on Lifetimes new dating show ‘5 Guys A Week’.

The new reality TV series features one new women each week picking five guys to move into her home, for a week in efforts to find her future Husband.

David Verrastro said what sparked his interest in joining the show was a chance to step out of the Southern Tier in hopes of finding the love of his life.

“Other than the opportunity to meet someone outside of the area; being able to meet someone else in sort of a more intense scenario and just having the chance to grow as a person with unique dating circumstances was something I really wanted to do” said David Verrastro.

He said with cameras rolling 24/7 catching all the drama, competition and romance, at times it was a little challenging competing for attention in a house full of people but eventually he found his way to stand out.

“The only way I knew how to do it was to go in there and being authentic and being myself and being authentic, and with Sydney being close with her family, and me being close with my family the kind of morals were looking for just aligned. Having that close knit family, and just having some of the same interest in that regard it helped kind of form a bond and sort of connection” said David Verrastro.

He said this is one experience that cant compare to anything else he’s ever done, and is definitely an experience that he would do again.

The episode of ‘5 Guys A Week’ which future’s David airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. on Lifetime.

