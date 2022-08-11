Fairways Indoor Golf Co. hosts ‘Mich Ultra Closest to the Pin’ contest

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Crowds of people gathered at Fairways Indoor Golf Co Wednesday -- celebrating the Michelob Ultra Closest to the Pin golf contest.

The contest was free to the community, and each player received three shots per hole to try and win a variety of prizes and giveaways.

“We have Pebble Beach Hole #7, Muirfield Village #12, and St. Andrews #11 -- highly esteemed, historic holes most people who play golf are familiar with,” said Professional Golf Coach Jay Kelly. “We have some great prizes. We have some prizes for Zac Brown Band tickets, and we have some PGA Chamionship 2023 tickets.”

Other prizes included a Mich Ultra Callaway golf bag and cornhole set.

Kelly said the contest drew a great turnout of people and is a special way of sharing the sport of golf with the community.

“It’s not just great for golf of course, it’s great for the community,” he said. “Here in this area is very golf rich, with golf courses and avid golfers. We want to make that environment even more exciting.”

More information about Fairways Indoor Golf Co can be found here.

Most Read

511 NY has reported a fatality in a two-car MVA crash on the Vestal Parkway Monday night.
Fatal MVA Crash on Vestal Parkway
2 killed in crash on Vestal Parkway, police say a vehicle was traveling the wrong way
Delaware Co. man fails to get woman medical help, charged with manslaughter
Johnson City man pleas guilty to stabbing grandfather of his child with piece of glass
Dhyani James is sharing her passion for dance with local youth -- starting a new dance group...
New dance group ‘Dancing with D’ welcomes youth in the community

Latest News

What can be seen from the street over at 437 Front St. in Owego.
If you’re a property developer, Tioga Co. Property Development Corp. wants to hear from you
OWEGO REDEVELOPMENT PROPOSALS
OWEGO REDEVELOPMENT PROPOSALS
Closest to the Pin Contest
Closest to the Pin Contest
Endwell man competes for his chance at love on Lifetime Reality TV series