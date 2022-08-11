Fairways Indoor Golf Co. hosts ‘Mich Ultra Closest to the Pin’ contest

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Crowds of people gathered at Fairways Indoor Golf Co Wednesday -- celebrating the Michelob Ultra Closest to the Pin golf contest.

The contest was free to the community, and each player received three shots per hole to try and win a variety of prizes and giveaways.

“We have Pebble Beach Hole #7, Muirfield Village #12, and St. Andrews #11 -- highly esteemed, historic holes most people who play golf are familiar with,” said Professional Golf Coach Jay Kelly. “We have some great prizes. We have some prizes for Zac Brown Band tickets, and we have some PGA Chamionship 2023 tickets.”

Other prizes included a Mich Ultra Callaway golf bag and cornhole set.

Kelly said the contest drew a great turnout of people and is a special way of sharing the sport of golf with the community.

“It’s not just great for golf of course, it’s great for the community,” he said. “Here in this area is very golf rich, with golf courses and avid golfers. We want to make that environment even more exciting.”

More information about Fairways Indoor Golf Co can be found here.