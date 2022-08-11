High pressure this weekend

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and cool. Low: 50-58

Friday: Sunny. High: 73-78

Friday Night. Chilly with some fog. Isolated frost in the coldest spots? Low: 37-50

Forecast Discussion:

No weather concerns this evening! A partly cloudy to clear overnight is on the way with lows in the 50s. Look for Perseid meteors tonight!

PERSEIDS ARE GREAT TO WATCH
A stretch of very comfortable, sunny weather lasts into the weekend. Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the 70s. Some overnights, especially Friday night could be in the 40s in spots. There is a very small chance of isolated frost Saturday morning as high pressure crests right over our region.

The next chance of rain comes Monday through Wednesday with an upper level low cutting off in the northeast. There is a 30%, 40% and 60% chance respectively. Highs stay in the mid 70s.

